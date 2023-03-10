JUST IN
Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines, borrowing money
PM to visit Karnataka to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 16,000 cr
NITI Aayog panel pitches for capital aid for gaushalas, markets cow dung
7 Adani airports saw an increase of 133% in international travellers
Maharashtra Medical Equipment Purchase Authority established: Sawant
Delhi HC reserves order on Reliance Infra arm's plea against DMRC
Aditya Birla Group to set up law school at BITS Pilani Mumbai campus
Madhya Pradesh's peak power demand in April-May may touch 13,800 MW
Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves New Sports Policy 2023 encourage athletes
Australian govt will provide safe environment to Indian people: Prez Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Claims worth Rs 174 cr processed during ESIC Special Services Fortnight
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Three Centre of Excellence to be set up for fruits, vegetables: Agri Min

The Agriculture Ministry on Friday said three Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up for dragon fruit, mango, vegetables and flowers at Bengaluru, Jajpur and Goa.

Topics
Agriculture | Agriculture ministry | Fruit vegetables

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fruits, vegetables, inflation, farmers
Photo: Shutterstock

The Agriculture Ministry on Friday said three Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up for dragon fruit, mango, vegetables and flowers at Bengaluru, Jajpur and Goa.

The ministry "has approved 49 CoEs till now, out of which 3 CoEs have been approved on March 9, 2023" under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), an official statement said.

One CoE for Kamlam (Dragon Fruit) will be set up by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) at experimental station Hirehalli in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The second CoE for mango and vegetables will be set up under the Indo-Israel Action Plan at Panikoili, Jajpur District, Odisha.

The third CoE for vegetables and flowers under the Indo-Israel Action Plan will be established at a government agricultural farm in Ponda, South Goa.

Under the MIDH, Centers of Excellence are being established in various states through Bilateral Cooperation or Research Institutes.

These CoEs serve as demonstration and training centres for the latest technologies in the field of horticulture.

These centres also serve as a source of planting material for fruits and vegetable seedlings for protected cultivation and are used for transfer of technology and knowhow in diverse areas, viz., Post-Harvest management, Irrigation and Fertigation, Plant protection, Introduction of New Varieties, Pollination etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Agriculture

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU