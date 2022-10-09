Finance Minister's video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions

-
ALSO READ
Central govt's decision to rename Rajpath draws mixed public reactions
Market's wild ride evokes memories of trading before Lehman blowup
Will consider importing vegetables, other edible items from India: Pakistan
Why is India a laggard in global fruit and vegetable market?
Ever had a purple tomato? USDA approves GM crop variety for cultivation
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a video shared by her office on Saturday, was seen buying vegetables during her day-long visit to Chennai. The video shared on Twitter evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.
In the video, the Finance Minister was seen buying some sweet potato and interacting with vegetable vendors.
Reactions to the video ranged from praise to criticism, as people commented on rising vegetable prices and wondered if the Finance Minister now understood how inflation is impacting budgets.
Rising food prices have spiked inflation, which has been above RBI's tolerance limit for the past eight months.
Retail inflation in August was at 7 per cent owing to rising prices of food items like fruits and vegetables.
--IANS
ans/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 07:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU