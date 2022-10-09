Finance Minister's video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions

Nirmala Sitharaman, in a video shared by her office on Saturday, was seen buying vegetables during her day-long visit to . The video shared on Twitter evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.

In the video, the was seen buying some sweet potato and interacting with vegetable vendors.

Reactions to the video ranged from praise to criticism, as people commented on rising vegetable prices and wondered if the now understood how inflation is impacting budgets.

Rising food prices have spiked inflation, which has been above RBI's tolerance limit for the past eight months.

Retail inflation in August was at 7 per cent owing to rising prices of food items like fruits and vegetables.

--IANS

ans/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)