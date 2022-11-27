Growing across nations and continents

Backed by burgeoning demand and high profitability, the cultivation of exotic and novel fruits and vegetables is expanding in India at a fast pace. The awareness of the need to eat diversified and relatively nutritious and immunity-boosting foods, which got new impetus during the pandemic, has further pushed up the consumption of non-traditional fruits and vegetables, thereby increasing both the imports and domestic production of these products. The import of these items has almost doubled in just one year — from about 360,000 tonnes in 2020 to a record 721,000 tonnes in 2021. Domestic output is reckoned to be surging by over 10 per cent a year.