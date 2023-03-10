JUST IN
Business Standard

Claims worth Rs 174 cr processed during ESIC Special Services Fortnight

Around 73,659 claims amounting to Rs 53.02 crore were processed and paid to insured workers and their dependents

Topics
ESIC | Labour Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
Bhupender Yadav

Around 84,000 claims amounting to Rs 174 crore were processed during the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Special Services Fortnight from February 24 to March 10.

The special services fortnight was launched by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav on February 24 to mark 71 years of services to insured workers and their dependents. It culminated on March 10, a labour ministry statement said on Friday.

During the 15 days, the focus was on ease of services to insured persons and their dependents through activities pertaining to clearance of pending bills/claims, redressal of grievances, emphasis on millet diets and yoga, and health check-up camps in industrial clusters.

During the fortnight, around 84,000 claims amounting to Rs 174 crore were processed, the statement said.

Around 73,659 claims amounting to Rs 53.02 crore were processed and paid to insured workers and their dependents.

As many 4,585 bills of tie-up hospitals, 5,305 bills of GeM, housekeeping and 208 bills of ARM service providers amounting to Rs 47.46 crore, Rs 48.06 crore and Rs. 25 crore, respectively, were settled during the fortnight. This special bill clearance drive was organised on March 2, 3 and 7.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:25 IST

