Tiger population rose to 2,967 from 2,226 in 2014, says PM Modi

India firms up threat to boycott Commonwealth Games for shooting exclusion
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases All India Tiger Estimation 2018 on International Tiger Day | Photo: ANI
The Tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early," He said releasing the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence here.

"The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every Nature lover happy," he added.
