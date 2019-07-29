Tiger population rose to 2,967 from 2,226 in 2014, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
It's a dog's life for Sher Khan as humans mess up Corbett Tiger Reserve
This first-time bettor won $1.2 million by putting his money on Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods wins Masters, once again is Golf's biggest star
Bangladesh Sundarbans won't have Bengal Tigers in 50 yrs over habitat loss
Tiger Woods' Masters win a major boost for the brands still with him
-
The Tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early," He said releasing the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence here.
"The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every Nature lover happy," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU