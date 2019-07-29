Tiger population rose to 2,967 from 2,226 in 2014, says PM Modi

The in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early," He said releasing the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence here.

"The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every Nature lover happy," he added.