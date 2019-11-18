Delhi Police urges protesting JNU students not to take law in their hands

The Delhi Police urged the protesting students on Monday not to take law in their hands and to maintain peace as thousands of agitators continued with their march to Parliament.

The senior police officers on the spot were trying to convince the students to resolve their issues through dialogue, sources said.

"We are trying to mediate talks with the students. Sufficient force have been deployed. We told them not to take law in their hands, block roads and cause inconvenience to the public. We are trying to convince them and hopefully, we will be able to solve the matter soon," Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central) as well as the Delhi Police PRO, said.

While the students alleged that they were baton-charged as they marched towards Parliament, the police said they would look into the allegation.

"We will look into the allegation of lathicharge. We will speak to the students about it. It could be possible that some of them sustained injuries when the barricades were broken. Even some police personnel got injured," Randhawa said.