Time for bigger ambition post 25 yrs of France-India partnership: French FM

As France and India celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, now is the time to show "even greater ambition", French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday, and asserted that over the next decades, Paris will continue to stand "side by side, shoulder to shoulder" with New Delhi.

She said this in her address at the launch of an India-wide artist residency programme -- "Villa Swagatam" -- in the charming lawns of the French Institute in India here this evening.

Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is visiting India from March 1-3.

"I am delighted and privileged to be in India for the second time in six months as the Minister for Foreign Affairs. It is a privilege to share this moment with you this evening as we are about to launch an initiative that embodies the very philosophy of our bilateral partnership," she said and unveiled "Villa Swagatam".

Cultural policy is in the "DNA of our diplomacy", and at the "very core of our bilateral relationship with India", Colonna said, adding that "we are keen on engaging with new artists, writers, academics, scientists as you are the true backbone of our partnership".

The French foreign minister also underlined that both the countries are marking the 25th anniversary of their "strategic partnership".

"As we celebrate through this year, the 25th anniversary of the between India and France, now is the time to show even greater ambition. And, you will see soon what I mean by that, it will be quite visible," Colonna said.

"Over the past 25 years, we have sided with India for the protection of our respective sovereignty - we are two countries proud to be independent - and we share these links in security and defence, and lots of fields of cooperation," she said.

Over the next decades, "we will continue to stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder with India", the French minister said.

The fact that both the countries have come such a long way already in such a short time is an "invitation to do even more and even better together", she said in her address.

France and India are two countries of innovation that "defend a shared vision of new technologies centred on the rights of citizens", the reduction of inequalities and sustainable development, she said.

So both countries will continue to work together to promote this vision and jointly develop the "research partnerships and technologies that form the bedrock of the strategic independence of our two countries", the French foreign minister said.

The State visit of President Emmanuel Macron in March 2018 "boosted the dynamism of our cultural partnerships greatly", she asserted.

The reciprocal invitations to the Paris Book Fair and the New Delhi Book Fair were decided on this occasion, and "I am delighted that French literature has been celebrated with enthusiasm these past days in New Delhi at the Book Fair", she said.

"Our cooperation in science, arts, student mobility, or in humanities is already one of the most important bonds that bridge our two nations," Colonna said.

The event was attended by Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and several other guests drawn from multiple fields, including art. music and architecture.

"Our people-to-people exchanges are strategic as well and deserve structural and ambitious projects. This is why we are more dedicated than ever to reach the target of 20,000 Indian students in France set by President Macron. You know and I know that the pandemic prevented us to be there already, but now that it is hopefully gone, we want to reach that target as soon as possible.

"So this is why we have just created an Indo-French health campus for the Indo-Pacific, not only for France, for India but for the region. And this is why we are ready to take part in the new National Museum Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi wants to build here in New Delhi," she said.

This is also very much the idea behind "Villa Swagatam", she said, adding, "I understand that 16 residencies agreed to take part in this 'Villa Swagatam' project, which was presented just a minute ago, and span across India from north to south, east to west. Thank you for that".

With this, you are joining an international network of residencies supported by France like "Villa Albertine" in the US, "Villa Kujoyama" in Japan, "Casa Velasquez" in Spain, or "Villa Medicis" and the "Nouveau Grand Tour" in Italy, Colonna said.

Culture and cooperation thrive when there are opportunities that enable dialogue, exchange, and cross-pollination. This is the philosophy behind "Villa Swagatam" which will develop over time, a pool of personalities who commit to working on long-term cultural projects and structural relationships between the two countries, she said.

"And soon, we will add another layer with selected residencies in France, for Indian artists and writers. So that's not too far, just the beginning, and I am happy to announce that this is only the beginning of what we can do together," the French minister said.

"I will end on this note, and so I am delighted to declare officially the launch of 'Villa Swagatam' tonight in Delhi and to enjoy with you the incredible performance of our great artist Amala Dianor and the Trimukhi platform. Thank you really for being here, thank you for being with us so long, and for many years to come," she said.

