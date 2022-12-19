Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties

-
Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.
Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 06:18 IST