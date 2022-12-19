LATEST NEWS
Fifa World Cup final, ARG vs FRA: Argentina new champions, win on penalties
Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties

Lionel Messi won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years

AP  |  Lusail 

Lionel Messi holds the Fifa World Cup trophy. (Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)
Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 06:18 IST

