200,000 mobile banking malware installers discovered in 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
Banks alert customers about mobile banking malware targeting over 200 apps
CDSL malware attack hits broking ops; Sebi, Cert-in to probe incident
Top headlines: CDSL malware attack, removal of penal offences from GST law
Gene that can naturally protect people against Covid-19 discovered
New metabolite that can detect liver cancer by urine test discovered
-
About 2,00,000 new mobile banking Trojans installers (malware) were discovered in 2022, marking a two-fold increase from the previous year's figures, a new report revealed on Friday.
A Trojan, or Trojan horse, is a type of malware that conceals its true content to trick a user into thinking it's a harmless file.
According to the 2022 Mobile Threats report prepared by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, this alarming surge in the number of mobile banking Trojans is also the highest ever reported in the last six years.
"Despite the decline in overall malware installers, the continued growth of mobile banking Trojans is a clear indication that cybercriminals are focusing on financial gain," said Tatyana Shishkova, security expert at Kaspersky.
"As our lives increasingly revolve around mobile devices, it's more important than ever for the users to remain vigilant against mobile threats and take the necessary steps to protect themselves," she added.
Moreover, the report said that mobile threats are becoming increasingly prevalent with the evolution of mobile services and technologies.
One of the most prevalent and concerning mobile threats is mobile banking Trojans, which are used to hunt for data related to online banking and e-payment systems.
The report also mentioned that cybercriminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores.
Google Play still contains downloaders for banking Trojan families, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper, and Xenomorph, all disguised as utilities, according to the report.
--IANS
shs/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU