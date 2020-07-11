Follow these FSSAI's guidelines to ensure safety while shopping amid Covid

Before stepping out from home
Feeling sick or having symptoms? Drop your plan. Don a clean/reusable face cover and gloves to shield yourself from infection. Maintain a separate set of clothes and footwears for outdoor purposes and change them immediately after returning home. Carry a sanitizer (70% alcohol based) and shopping bag/basket to reduce chances of transmission. Prefer non-peak hours for shopping and try purchasing all your listed items from one store
For fruits and veggies
Pick fresh, local and seasonal ones For leafy veggies, choose crisp and fresh ones buying roots and tubers such as carrot, potato, beetroot, et al ? Prefer firm ones. Avoid picking over ripe and spotted fruits.
Queue area
Use cashless and contactless payment methods. Follow social distancing even in queue. Ensure food packages are free from holes, tears or opening. Purchase abest by/expiry date/use by date has passed.
Back to abode
Keep all shopped items separately. Change your outfits and sanitise yourself. And, don’t forget to clean all veggies and fruits thoroughly with clean drinking water before consumption.
