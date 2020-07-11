JUST IN
WHO chief praises efforts to control Covid-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum
Business Standard

Follow these FSSAI's guidelines to ensure safety while shopping amid Covid

Here's what the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India recommends you to follow while shopping

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Before stepping out from home

Photo: Shutterstock

Feeling sick or having symptoms? Drop your plan. Don a clean/reusable face cover and gloves to shield yourself from infection. Maintain a separate set of clothes and footwears for outdoor purposes and change them immediately after returning home.  Carry a sanitizer (70% alcohol based) and shopping bag/basket to reduce chances of transmission.  Prefer non-peak hours for shopping and try purchasing all your listed items from one store

For fruits and veggies

Photo: Shutterstock

Pick fresh, local and seasonal ones For leafy veggies, choose crisp and fresh ones buying roots and tubers such as carrot, potato, beetroot, et al ? Prefer firm ones. Avoid picking over ripe and spotted fruits.     

Queue area

Photo: Shutterstock

Use cashless and contactless payment methods. Follow social distancing even in queue. Ensure food packages are free from holes, tears or opening. Purchase abest by/expiry date/use by date has passed.

Back to abode

Photo: Shutterstock

Keep all shopped items separately.  Change your outfits and sanitise yourself. And, don’t forget to clean all veggies and fruits thoroughly with clean drinking water before consumption. 


First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 12:58 IST

