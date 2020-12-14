'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author John le Carre dies of pneumonia at 89

-
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, known for his Cold War thrillers, died at the age of 89 on Saturday in Cornwall, England.
His death was confirmed on Sunday by his literary agency, the Curtis Brown Group, The New York Times reported.
"It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, passed away from pneumonia after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December, 2020. He was 89. Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane," read an official statement by The Curtis Brown Group.
It further said, "For six decades, John le Carre dominated the bestseller lists and review pages with his monumental body of work. His dramatic launch onto the global scene began with the publication of his third novel in 1963, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, and the public revelation of his secret life working with the British Intelligence Services. Devoting his life to writing, he went on to define the Cold War era with the help of his character, George Smiley, and through his complex plots and beautiful prose, beamed a harsh light at the injustices of our world."
As per the statement, David is survived by his wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon.
