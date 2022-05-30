TMS Ep182: WEF, Sunjay Kapur, markets, Embedded Value & Enterprise Value

Against the backdrop of an ongoing war, raging world inflation and looming climate change threat, over 2,500 global leaders from government, business and civil society descended in the Swiss mountain village of Davos for five days. The event was the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting -- which took place physically after two-and-a-half year. And it ended last Thursday with a call for unity and a win-win world. But, is the world order and its economy shaping up like that? Is there a win-win situation for everyone? Probably not everyone thinks so. What are the highlights of the event in which India emerged as a bright spot? Back home, India’s automobile sector is bracing for a big transition as more and more electric vehicles are hitting the roads.

And so are those who will supply components to the industry. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, Sunjay Kapur, shares the preparation of component industry to meet the demand and also about the challenges, like the electric components which Kapur admits is a choke point. Let us move on to Dalal Street now. The are likely to end the month of May with notable losses as global cues, FII selling, and inflation related worries weighed on the sentiment. Our next report delves into what lies ahead for the this week, and a likely trading strategy. With stock flooded with IPOs, investors are busy analysing valuation of each of these offers. So, should one use enterprise value as a method to judge a company or the embedded value? This episode of the podcast explains it for you and tells how can investors use them for their benefit. Listen in.