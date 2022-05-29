K L Thapar, Chairman Emeritus of non-profit AITD, dies at age 89

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

K L Thapar
K L Thapar was Chairman Emeritus of the Asian Institute of Transport Development. (Photo from AITD's website)

Chairman Emeritus of the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), K L Thapar, died on Sunday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 89 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Thapar was the founder chairman of AITD, a non-profit organisation for research and professional training in transport and logistics. It also enjoys a special consultative status with the United Nations. Before setting up AITD, Thapar was Principal Adviser in the Planning Commission. The cremation will take place at Lodhi Road, New Delhi at 10.00 am on Monday.

First Published: Sun, May 29 2022. 21:21 IST

