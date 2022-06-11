Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs officials to contain Covid-19 spread

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Saturday directed officials to contain the spread of Covid-19 without any further surge. In an official statement, the Chief Minister said that the officials must make sure that treatment facilities are ready even as the virus has been found to be minimal.
The Chief Minister directed the officials that appropriate containment measures must be taken by health, municipal administration, revenue, and disaster management departments.
Stalin held a review meeting with the officials on Saturday at the secretariat and the general opinion was to make all people vaccinated. The first dose coverage is 93.82 per cent and that of second dose is 82.94 per cent.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to conduct an awareness programme about the importance of vaccination and get everyone vaccinated.
The official statement said, "if a few people get affected by the virus at work places, festivals, weddings, meetings and events, the Chief Minister orders all of them to be examined, monitored continuously, and provided appropriate treatment."
The Chief Minister also directed officials to create awareness among people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks, regular washing of hands, social distancing, and the need to follow adequate testing, monitoring, treatment, and vaccination.
Covid-19 impact is being felt in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, and Tiruvallur districts. Covid clusters have also been reported from a few educational institutions in Chennai.
--IANS
aal/skp/
