TN fuel outlets won't buy from OMCs on May 31 in protest against centre

-
ALSO READ
India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
From 'Pushpa' to 'Minnal Murali', the rise of the pan-Indian film
NEET protests turn murkier, black flags waved at Tamil Nadu Governor
Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi's landfill site rages on
-
Fuel outlets in Tamil Nadu have decided not to purchase fuel from Oil Marketing Companies on May 31 in protest of the sudden reduction in prices by the Union government.
Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association in a statement said that the reduction in the fuel prices by the Central government led to dealers losing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The dealers association said that while the dealers had requested the Central government for a gradual reduction of prices, the prices were reduced all of a sudden leading to heavy losses.
K.P. Murali of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers association in the statement said that the price of fuel was reduced during Deepavali but during those days the dealers were advised to keep five days' stock of petrol and four days' stock of diesel.
He also said that the dealer margin has not been revised since 2017 and said that the present margin is the same when the petrol price was Rs 60 a litre.
The statement also said that with the price of petrol hovering above Rs 100 a litre, the dealers are forced to pay more money but the margin remains the same which was unscientific and loaded against the dealers.
The dealers' association said that they have announced a protest of not buying fuel on May 31 to highlight their woes.
The dealers said that one day's protest would prevent the oil marketing companies from achieving their monthly target.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU