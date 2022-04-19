NEET protests turn murkier, black flags waved at Tamil Nadu Governor

The protests against Governor R.N. Ravi over the anti- Bill issue has turned murkier. The Dalit outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK) activists along with the CPI and CPI-M workers on Tuesday staged a black flag demonstration against Ravi at Myladuthurai.

The DMK has been protesting against the Governor since he has not recommended the anti- Bill passed unanimously by the legislative Assembly for the second time to the President. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had expressed unhappiness against the Governor for not forwarding the Bill and had boycotted the 'At-Home' celebrations organised by the Raj Bhavan to mark the Tamil New Year, 'Puthandu'.

A strong police contingent was deployed to prevent any untoward incident when the Governor was on his way to Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt, but the protesters waved black flags at the Governor and some threw the flags on the road.

Police averted a tense situation when a group of BJP members reached the spot to welcome the Governor.

The local leadership of the VCK, DK and the Left parties had met the Adheenam Mutt authorities and expressed their unhappiness in inviting the Governor to the function.

Police officers said that 60 persons were detained for showing black flags to the Governor at Myladuthurai, which included the DK, VCK, and Left party cadres.

The Myladuthurai District Collector, R. Lalitha had earlier welcomed the Governor as per protocol.

