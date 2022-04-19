NEET protests turn murkier, black flags waved at Tamil Nadu Governor

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
NEET Counselling 2021: Registration from today; know full process, schedule
Texas governor's decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd for drug arrest
DMK, allies shun Guv's get-together to protest stalling anti-NEET bill
-
The protests against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over the anti-NEET Bill issue has turned murkier. The Dalit outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK) activists along with the CPI and CPI-M workers on Tuesday staged a black flag demonstration against Ravi at Myladuthurai.
The DMK has been protesting against the Governor since he has not recommended the anti-NEET Bill passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly for the second time to the President. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had expressed unhappiness against the Governor for not forwarding the Bill and had boycotted the 'At-Home' celebrations organised by the Raj Bhavan to mark the Tamil New Year, 'Puthandu'.
A strong police contingent was deployed to prevent any untoward incident when the Governor was on his way to Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt, but the protesters waved black flags at the Governor and some threw the flags on the road.
Police averted a tense situation when a group of BJP members reached the spot to welcome the Governor.
The local leadership of the VCK, DK and the Left parties had met the Adheenam Mutt authorities and expressed their unhappiness in inviting the Governor to the function.
Police officers said that 60 persons were detained for showing black flags to the Governor at Myladuthurai, which included the DK, VCK, and Left party cadres.
The Myladuthurai District Collector, R. Lalitha had earlier welcomed the Governor as per protocol.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU