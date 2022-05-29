Adopt Yoga in daily life: PM Modi's mantra in Mann Ki Baat for wellbeing

Highlighting the importance of Yoga in physical, spiritual and intellectual wellbeing, Prime Minister in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday urged the countrymen to adopt Yoga in their daily life.

In the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "Next month on June 21, we are going to celebrate the 8th 'International Yoga Day', and the theme of 'Yoga Day' is - Yoga for Humanity.

"I would urge all of you to celebrate 'Yoga Day' with great enthusiasm. Also, follow COVID protocols. By the way, the situation now is looking better than earlier across the whole world. On account of more and more vaccination coverage, people now are going out more than ever. Therefore, a lot of preparations are also being seen all over the world for 'Yoga Day'," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic has made all of us realize the overarching importance of health in our lives and Yoga being a great medium in ensuring the same.

He further said, "People are experiencing how much physical, spiritual and intellectual well being is receiving a boost through Yoga. From the world's top business persons to film and sports personalities, from students to common people, everyone is making yoga an integral part of one's life. This time I have come to know about some very innovative examples being held on 'Yoga Day' in the country and abroad. One of these is Guardian Ring - it will be a very unique programme. In this, the movement of the Sun will be celebrated, that is, as the sun travels, we will welcome it through Yoga from different parts of the earth."

PM Modi said Indian missions in different countries will organize Yoga programs at sunrise according to the local time there. The program will successively commence, following one country after another. The journey from east to west will go on continuously and on these lines, it will proceed accordingly. Streaming of these programs will also be linked one after the other. It will be a kind of relay Yoga streaming event.

Prime Minister said the will also be organized at 75 major places in the country. On this occasion, many organizations are preparing to do something innovative at their own levels, in their respective fields.

"I would urge you also this time to celebrate Yoga Day, choose any place in your city, town or village which is most special. This place can be an ancient temple and tourist centre, or it could be the banks of a famous river, lake or pond. With this, along with yoga, the identity of your area will also be reinforced and tourism will also get a boost," urged PM Modi.

Prime Minister said the 100-day countdown leading to Yoga Day has already begun three months ago. Along these lines, there have been countdown programs of the 100th day and 75th day in Delhi. Similarly, 50th Countdown events were organized in Sivasagar, Assam and 25th in Hyderabad.

"I wish you should also start preparations for 'Yoga Day' on your own right now. Meet more and more people, urge everyone to join the program of 'Yoga Day'; inspire them. I am sure that all of you will participate enthusiastically in the 'Yoga Day', as well as adopt yoga in your daily life," he added.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, broadcast by All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. The first episode of was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)