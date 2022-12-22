TN govt announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift for ration card holders

Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed providing Rs 1,000 to ration card holders in the state on the occasion of Pongal harvest festival next month, the state government said on Thursday.

All 'Rice' ration card holders will be eligible for the largesse which will also apply to the families residing in Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camps, an official release here said.

One kg each rice and sugar will also be provided to the beneficiaries.

As many as 2.19 crore ration card holders will benefit from the move that will entail an expenditure of Rs 2,356.67 crore, the release added.

Stalin will launch the Pongal Gift scheme here on January 2. The festival will be celebrated on January 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)