JUST IN
Calcutta HC grants 3-weeks immunity to BJP councilor over Asansol stampede
ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC
Serum Institute seeks market authorisation of its vaccine as booster dose
Centre advises higher surveillance, booster dose amid global surge in Covid
Number of road accidents rises to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020
Traders associations in Delhi ask shop owners to follow Covid norms
Mandatory Covid tests for all international passengers if needed, says Govt
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in country at high-level meeting
Delhi Police questions Flipkart officials for selling acid despite SC ban
Centre to install 22 new mobile towers in bordering areas of Arunachal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Calcutta HC grants 3-weeks immunity to BJP councilor over Asansol stampede

Calcutta High Court directed the police not to take any coercive action against a BJP councillor for three weeks from December 26 in connection with its probe into the death of 3 persons in a stampede

Topics
Calcutta High Court | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court. Photo: Wikipedia

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the police not to take any coercive action against a BJP councillor for three weeks from December 26 in connection with its probe into the death of three persons in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme.

The court also directed Chaitali Tiwari, a BJP councillor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, to cooperate with the investigation into the incident of December 14, in which a 14-year-old girl was among the dead, and appear for questioning before the police.

Chaitali Tiwari is claimed to be the organiser of the event.

Justice Jay Sengupta said that Tiwari can move an anticipatory bail prayer before the appropriate bench by three weeks from Monday, while granting her protection from coercive action till then.

Tiwari, the wife of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, moved the high court seeking protection from any coercive action by the police against her.

Her lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar submitted that proper permission had been taken for holding the blanket distribution programme among people.

He claimed that the case drawn against Tiwari was politically motivated.

The state's counsel claimed that Tiwari should cooperate with the investigation since three persons, including a minor, died in the stampede.

Justice Sengupta directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on January 18.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Calcutta High Court

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 19:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU