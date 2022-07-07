Top headlines: Capex distribution rules, Edible oil prices fall, and more

Centre sets out rules on disbursing Rs 1 trillion funds to states

The Centre will release Rs 1-trillion interest-free loans, as announced in this year’s Budget, to the states under seven heads with conditions such as facilitating Gati Shakti, funding the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, incentivising digitisation, laying the optical fibre cable network, urban reforms, disinvestment, and monetisation. Read more...

prices will soften by Rs 15/litre in a few weeks: Industry

The industry has assured the government of further reduction in retail prices by at least Rs 10-15 a litre in the next few weeks, trade sources said. The assurance was given during a meeting that the industry had with senior officials from the food ministry on various issues concerning the industry. Read more...

How and how often you drive to determine your premium soon

To facilitate technology (tech)-enabled insurance covers, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has permitted general insurance companies to introduce concepts like ‘pay as you drive’, ‘pay how you drive’, and floater policies for vehicles belonging to the same individual owner of two-wheelers and private cars as add-ons in motor own damage (OD) policies. Read more...

gets notice over flight safety, says will be 'doubly careful'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to for its failure to establish ‘safe, efficient and reliable services’. The regulator has given three weeks to explain why action should not be taken against the airline. Read more...

'Take it down': Indian requests to social media firms at record highs

Twitter’s decision to go to court against the Indian government’s requests to take down content has come after a surge in such demands by the state. Government requests to technology platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Google for removing content is up significantly compared to an equivalent period in 2019, shows an analysis of data from the companies' periodic disclosures. Read more...