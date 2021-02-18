Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers

-
ALSO READ
Tomar says farmer protest limited to certain area, hopes to break deadlock
Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws
Agriculture minister tried to engage in dialogue, do read his letter: Modi
-
Union Agriculture Minister
Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is still willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
Addressing a press conference here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that the government is willing to discuss the three acts clause-by- clause.
"We are regularly in touch with the protesting farmers. The Government of India is ready to discuss the acts clause- by-clause," Tomar said.
When asked specifically if the centre is still willing to talk to the agitating farmers, who have been on borders of Delhi for nearly three months, the minister replied in affirmative.
He, however, did comment on when the talks are likely to resume between the two sides.
Tomar also informed the media that the budget for the next fiscal has proposed a number of schemes for the welfare of the farming community of the country.
After the 10th round of talks in January end in which the centre proposed to keep the new agri laws in abeyance for 1.5 years, which was not accepted by the agitating farmers, no further talks have taken place between the two sides.
Farmers leaders are insisting on repeal of the three farm laws and observed countrywide "rail Roko" stir during the day in support of their demands.
With the Assam expected to go to polls in March-April this year in which the opposition parties are all set to make farmers agitation an election issue, Tomar was in the poll- bound state to count virtues of the new agri legislations to the cultivators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU