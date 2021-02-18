Puducherry Lt Governor asks Congress govt to prove majority on Feb 22

-
ALSO READ
DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries, says Kiran Bedi
Ruling alliance in Puducherry begins protest seeking recall of Lt Governor
Puducherry CM submits memorandum requesting statehood, financial assistance
Stop writing letters to me: Puducherry CM to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
Puducherry minister continues agitation against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
-
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan on Thursday ordered a floor test for the Congress government in the union territory on February 22, to ascertain whether it has majority in the wake of a spate of resignations by the ruling party MLAs that has reduced its strength to 14.
The strength of both the ruling and opposition camps stand at 14 in the 33-member house, including three nominated legislators of the BJP. The assembly has five vacancies.
Congress' own strength is ten, including the Speaker, while its ally DMK has three members. An independent also supports the government.
Soundararajan's direction to Chief Minister V Narayansamy came after the opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and AINRC chief N Rangasamy, "reiterated" its stand that the government has to prove its majority on the floor of the House, a release from the Lt. Governor's Secretariat here said.
The Lt Governor has conveyed to Narayanasamy that the Assembly will meet on Monday and be confined to a "single agenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House," it said.
Voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings be videographed, it said.
"The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU