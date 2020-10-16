Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
Lok Sabha passes two agriculture bills; Narendra Tomar says MSP will stay
Govt to spend Rs 11.85 cr for funding 112 agri start-ups this year: Tomar
Agriculture Minister Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh
NABARD sanctions micro irrigation projects worth Rs 3,805 cr so far: Tomar
-
Foodgrains production is pegged at record 144.52 million tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif season notwithstanding COVID-19 crisis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.
Foodgrain production stood at 143.38 million tonnes during the 2019-20 kharif season, as per official data.
Currently, harvesting of kharif crops is underway. Rice is the main kharif crop.
"Foodgrain production will be better than last year. As per the initial estimates, foodgrain production is projected to be 144.52 million tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif season," Tomar said addressing a digital conference organised by industry body CII.
Production of cash crops such as sugarcane and cotton is also expected to be good, he said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a record increase in area sown to kharif crops by 4.51 per cent to 1,121.75 lakh hectares this year, he added.
Tomar said agriculture is the pillar of the Indian economy. The sector grew 3.4 per cent during the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal even as the total economy showed a decline in the said period.
On new farm laws, the minister asserted that farmers are being "misled" about the reforms and reiterated that procurement at minimum support price as well as mandis will continue to function across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU