Top 10 biz headlines: LIC equity takes hit, rising crude prices, and more

Oyo founder’s $1.5-b stock buyback plan gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India has given the approvals to Ritesh Agarwal, group chief executive of hospitality chain Oyo Hotels & Homes, to undertake a $1.5 billion stock buyback, along with pumping in an additional $500 million into the Gurugram-headquartered company, Economic Times reported. The approval from the country’s antitrust regulator, which is believed to have come in earlier this week, will allow Agarwal to facilitate an ambitious and unprecedented transaction through a Cayman registered entity, RA Hospitality.

On-road cost of PVs heads north as nine states raise road taxes



At a time when high ownership costs and liquidity tightening in the domestic market have put the brakes on automobile sales, as many as nine states including Punjab, Kerala, J&K and Bihar have increased road taxes, raising further on-road cost of passenger vehicles for customers, reports Economic Times. Higher road taxes have increased the on-road price of a car by Rs 5,000- Rs 57,000 depending on the model and the geography, shows data available with market leader Maruti Suzuki.