Top 10 business headlines: PSBs' Rs 1-trn move, bond mkt uncertainty & more

PSBs put Rs 1-trn bad loans on sale as delays plague bankruptcy proceedings

Several public sector banks are planning to sell their bad loans, including those being litigated at the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in order to enter 2019-20 with fewer stressed assets on their books. click here to read

Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal

The bond market is suffering from an acute uncertainty about the borrowing plan for the next fiscal year, which will be spelt out in just seven days from now in the vote on account on February 1. click here to read

New rule will give surplus reserves of Sebi, pension regulator to govt

The central government has decided to frame a rule that would mandate regulators and other autonomous bodies to transfer surplus funds to the exchequer, said two government sources privy to the development. click here to read

promoter meets Sebi chief to clarify on whistleblower complaint

Sun Pharmaceutical’s promoter Dilip Shanghvi on Monday met Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Ajay Tyagi, clarifying the firm’s stance on various allegations flagged against him and others in a 172-page whistleblower complaint, said a regulatory source. click here to read

SBI chief seeks Sebi's views on Etihad bailout proposal for Jet Airways

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday had a discussion with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Ajay Tyagi on Jet Airways’ bailout plan, besides other issues. click here to read

Britannia may dislodge HPCL or Bharti Infratel from Nifty 50 index

Britannia Industries could soon make its way into the benchmark Nifty 50 index. According to an analysis by ICICI Direct, oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) or telecom tower company Bharti Infratel could be excluded from the index to make way for the Wadia group flagship firm. click here to read

SBI likely to put auction of debt exposure to insolvent Essar Steel on hold

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to put the auction of its proposed debt exposure to insolvent Essar Steel on hold. This is a sequel to the Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directing on Wednesday the Ahmedabad Bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass an order on the case by January 31. click here to read

IndiGo plans global expansion with induction of 222-seater A321Neo planes

IndiGo will significantly expand its overseas network in 2019 with the induction of new 222-seater Airbus A321Neo planes, the airline said today. click here to read

Four lakh railway jobs in 2 years: Piyush Goyal reveals mega hiring plans

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Indian Railways has decided to recruit at least 230,000 people in the next two years. This announcement comes despite over 150,000 aspirants still waiting to join railway ranks, after appearing for tests conducted last year. click here to read

ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel and Essar Steel continue slugfest over Essar bid

Steel titans ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel and Essar Steel took turns in taking swipes at each other as the battle for the insolvent Essar rages. click here to read