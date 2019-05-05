As Jet turns 26, employees gather at Delhi airport, see scope for revival

-
As Jet Airways turned 26 on Sunday, hundreds of employees of the now shuttered airline gathered at the airport here continuing with their pleas for saving the carrier.
After running out of cash, the full service carrier temporarily shut down operations on April 17 and a bidding process is underway with final bidders expected to be known on May 10.
A representative of a staff union said hundreds of employees came together at the departure terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.
Employees in their uniforms displayed placards, with messages such as 'Save Jet Airways Save our future'.
Since temporary suspension of operations, airline employees have been organising gatherings at various places across the country.
