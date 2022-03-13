JUST IN
Data story: India logs 3,116 new cases; death toll rises to 515,850
Business Standard

Top Congress leaders chalk out strategy for Budget Session

Top Congress leaders discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the CWC meeting. (Photo: PTI)
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi and others. (Photo: PTI)

Top Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi.

"We discussed the issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said.

Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group is held before every session of Parliament.

The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8.

First Published: Sun, March 13 2022. 12:08 IST

