Top events of the day: Day 2 of winter session, Google launches Stadia

Day 2 of winter session of parliament

Day 2 of Parliament's winter session will be held today; MPs are expected to discuss air pollution.



Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London today by an air ambulance for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks for medical care. Read more.

forays into cloud gaming market with Stadia, takes on rivals

Ever-expanding becomes a gaming company today with the launch of its Stadia cloud service that lets people play console-quality video games on a web browser or smartphone. Read more.

Australian education minister to be in India

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India, today onwards, to tap new business opportunities in the country's education sector and showcase Australia's education and research sector. Read more.

First meeting of committee formed by NGT on waste management to be held

The first meeting of a committee constituted by the Green Tribunal on the issue of compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 will be held today. Read more.

NCLAT to hear Triveni Turbines plea; interim order to continue

The NCLT will hear the plea filed by Triveni Turbines against its JV Partner GE today, and said the US firm will continue to provide technical and other assistance to their joint venture company GETL until its further order. The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear the plea on November 19. Read more.