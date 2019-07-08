Top events of the day: FM to address RBI meet, UCC plea hearing, and more

Sitharaman to address post-budget board meet

Finance Minister is scheduled to address the post-budget meeting of the RBI's central board on Monday and highlight the key points of the Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap. The Finance Minister would also apprise the board of various other announcements made in the Budget to spur growth by touching almost all sectors of the economy with the objective of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said an official.

No movement of security forces' convoys on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday. While the spokesman gave no reason for the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking Uniform Civil Code

The will on Monday hear a plea seeking formulation of a (UCC). The court had issued notice to the Home Ministry and Law Commission on May 31 but neither has filed a response as of now.

Air India chief calls unions on Monday

Acting quickly on the government's second attempt to sell the financially-crippled carrier Air India, its chief Ashwani Lohani has called a meeting of all the 13 unions Monday to discuss the terms of privatisation, according to PTI report.

Cabinet Secretary calls for meeting on $5 trn economy roadmap

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the vision, policy intervention, investment and departmental responsibilities towards achieving the target of a $5 trillion economy by 2025 as it was announced by Finance Minister when she unveiled the 2019-2020 Union Budget.

Shah, Nadda to hold meeting with BJP office bearers

BJP President and the party's Working President will hold a high-level meeting with BJP office bearers on Sunday. According to a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Shah and Nadda will hold the meeting at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm and take stock of the party's membership drive and other issues.