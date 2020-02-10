JUST IN
Top 10 biz headlines: SoftBank for stake in Mahindra EM, RBI on telco loans
Top events of the day: Pleas in SC on Shaheen Bagh, SC/ST act, and more

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Shaheen Bagh protest

The Supreme Court said it would hear the pleas against anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh next week as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections by hearing the matter on Friday. Polls in the national capital will be held on Saturday and the matter will now be heard on Monday. Read More

SC verdict against amendments in SC/ST Act

A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Ravindra Bhat will pronounce the verdict on pleas challenging the Act. In October last year, the bench had given a hint that it will uphold amendments made by the Centre in SC/ST Act to restore immediate arrest and ban anticipatory bail. Read More

Q3 results

Companies like GAIL, Indian Overseas Bank, Bombay Deying, among others will come up with their third quarter results.
