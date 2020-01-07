Top headlines: Air India privatisation, Govt's spending cuts, and more

-
GoM approves EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India's privatisation
A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India's privatisation, a senior government official said. Read more
Govt may cut back on spending by Rs 2-trn as it faces revenue shortfall
Asia's third largest economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in over six years because of lack of private investment, could be hurt further if the government cuts spending. But with a revenue shortfall of about Rs 2.5 trillion, the government has little choice to keep its deficit within "acceptable limits", an official said. Read more
SC rejects govt plea challenging tribunal refunding Rs 104 crore to RCom
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), had on December 21, asked the government to return Rs 104 crore to the company after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore. Read more
Once a market leader, Samsung India lays off staff again in a tough market
Amid falling profit and tough market conditions, Samsung Electronics is cutting the flab. Its new realignment exercise may make over a hundred people redundant. Once the market leader, Samsung had already resorted to such exercise once earlier in the year. Read more
Japan issues arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife for 'false testimony'
Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country. Read more
