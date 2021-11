Top headlines: Amazon seeks pause on CCI review, India Inc's profit booms

E-commerce giant has approached the Supreme Court seeking a pause on the Competition Commission of India's review of its investment in Future Retail (FRL). The US giant is currently in a legal dispute with FRL. More on today's top headlines





Profit concentration in rises amid private sector growth

Big private sector companies have cornered a large chunk of the corporate profit pie in the last few years as small and public sector firms struggle with poor profitability. This has resulted in a steady rise in profit concentration. Read more com Inc has asked India's Supreme Court to pause an expedited review of allegations that the U.S. firm concealed information while seeking antitrust clearance for a 2019 deal with India's Future Group, legal papers seen by Reuters showed. Read more

Tighter rules likely for firms, may supersede IT laws: Experts

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which according to news reports is likely to suggest that intermediaries be considered platforms, and those not identified as intermediaries be considered publishers, it could override the existing Information Technology Act and Rules, according to experts. Read more