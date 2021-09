Top headlines: Punjab gets new CM; India questions big tech firms

The has questioned the top officials of the income-tax department about the piling cases of assessment. The Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister in Punjab, replacing Amarinder Singh after a bitter power struggle.





More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:





questions delay



The income tax (I-T) department has to dispose of over 35,000 cases, pending after search operations, by the end of this month. Since these cases are time-barred, they can't be reopened next month. Demand of around Rs 10,000 crore could be raised in these cases, according to people in the know. Read more

Big Tech under the scanner in India





Indian CEOs pip global peers in experience: Survey

Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) differ from their global counterparts in that they are younger and more experienced but they handle companies with much lower revenues. They also prefer to take feedback from the top management rather than turn to the board or chairperson for advice, according to a survey of CEOs across the world by senior executive search company Egon Zehnder. Read more After the South Korean antitrust regulator fined Google $177 million for using its dominant position in the mobile operating system (OS) segment to engage in anti-competitive trade practices, the tech giant will now be scrutinised in India. The Competition Commission of India’s investigative arm has in a report accused Google of anti-competitive and restrictive trade practices across its product categories. Read more

States slam plan to not extend GST compensation

States have expressed shock after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, post the goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday, expressed her inability to extend the GST compensation to them beyond June 2022.