Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 30,809 new cases; Assam 259
Business Standard

Top headlines: Punjab gets new CM; India questions big tech firms

Business Standard brings the top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

tax
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The CBDT Chairman has questioned the top officials of the income-tax department about the piling cases of assessment. The Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister in Punjab, replacing Amarinder Singh after a bitter power struggle.



More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:

CBDT chairman questions delay

The income tax (I-T) department has to dispose of over 35,000 cases, pending after search operations, by the end of this month. Since these cases are time-barred, they can't be reopened next month. Demand of around Rs 10,000 crore could be raised in these cases, according to people in the know. Read more
Big Tech under the scanner in India

After the South Korean antitrust regulator fined Google $177 million for using its dominant position in the mobile operating system (OS) segment to engage in anti-competitive trade practices, the tech giant will now be scrutinised in India. The Competition Commission of India’s investigative arm has in a report accused Google of anti-competitive and restrictive trade practices across its product categories. Read more

Indian CEOs pip global peers in experience: Survey

Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) differ from their global counterparts in that they are younger and more experienced but they handle companies with much lower revenues. They also prefer to take feedback from the top management rather than turn to the board or chairperson for advice, according to a survey of CEOs across the world by senior executive search company Egon Zehnder. Read more

States slam plan to not extend GST compensation

States have expressed shock after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, post the goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday, expressed her inability to extend the GST compensation to them beyond June 2022.

The states pointed out that, during the meeting, the matter was only deferred for further discussions. Read more

Cong picks Channi as Punjab CM

The Congress on Sunday picked Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's next chief minister, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power struggle over the past several months in the party's state unit.

Channi, who met Governor bBanwarilal Purohit to stake his claim for the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, will be the state's first Dalit CM. He is set to be sworn in on Monday morning. Read more

First Published: Mon, September 20 2021. 07:25 IST

