Top headlines: Fitch warns banks over second Covid wave; Prince Philip dies

Second wave of Covid-19 infections poses risks for banks: Fitch



Fitch on Friday said the second wave of Covid-19 infections poses increased risks for India's fragile economic recovery and its banks. The rating agency expects a moderately worse environment for the Indian banking sector in 2021, but headwinds would intensify if rising infections and follow-up measures to contain the virus further affect business and economic activity.

dies at 99



The husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, – the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace said. In a statement issued on behalf of the 94-year-old monarch, the palace said that the country's longest-serving royal consort died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Dose shortage hits vaccination drive in Mumbai

Seventy-five of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation on Friday morning due to a shortage of doses, BMC sources said. The remaining centres are likely to suspend the vaccination drive by afternoon or evening as the available stock is fast depleting.

J&J says in talks with Indian govt for trial of single-dose vaccine



Johnson & Johnson is in talks with India's government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday. The US drugs and healthcare giant's vaccine is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.