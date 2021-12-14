Top headlines: Govt says farm reforms will continue, fraud apps gain users

-
Nearly half of the total downloads of e-commerce apps in the festive season in India witnessed installation frauds, according to a study by mFilterlt. More on that in today's selection of top headlines
In festive season, fraud app installations touch new high: Study
In October, installation frauds of e-commerce apps in the peak sale season accounted for half of the total downloads according to a study by mFilterlt, a global digital ad and fraud detection and protection company based in India.
The company handles sites accounting for over 50 per cent of the country’s e-commerce customers which include top global players. Read more
The Centre’s push to phase out kerosene is a work in progress, a decade after the move towards rationalising the allocation of the fuel to states.
For now, most states still seek kerosene allocations and users continue demanding the fuel. The Centre has phased out budgetary subsidies for this fuel. There is no kerosene subsidy this fiscal year against Rs 2,677.32 crore in FY21. Read more
Farm Act aftermath: Kant says Centre bent on more reforms across sectors
Weeks after the Centre repealed the three agriculture acts, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said that the going forward India is determined to carry out more reforms across all sectors because the country needs more of them, not less.
Replying to a question on whether the repeal of the three agriculture acts has changed the government’s appetite to do significant reforms, Kant said that on the contrary the government will push for greater levels of reforms across sectors to make things easy and simple. Read more
Privatisation of public sector units to drive divestment receipts: MoS
From now onwards, privatisation would be the primary mode of disinvestment receipts, Parliament was informed on Monday.
With disinvestment over a period of time, the scope for minority stake sale has declined, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. Read more
India to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year: Piyush Goyal
India plans to ramp up its Covid vaccine manufacturing capacity and expects to produce 5 billion doses of vaccines in the coming year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Addressing an event of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Goyal said India was ready to export as many doses as partner nations require. Read more
