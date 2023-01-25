JUST IN
Young voters are future of Indian democracy, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Business Standard

Top headlines: Google to start unbundling apps, Microsoft profit decline

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google mobile apps unbundling to start by Friday deadline, say OEMs

Google is working with mobile device OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to unbundle the distribution of Play Store, which is currently linked to OEMs having to mandatorily pre-install a suite of around nine leading apps. Read more...

Won't allow sensitive issues to scuttle India-UK trade talks: Piyush Goyal

India seems to be moving carefully in negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Canada, given both countries compete with India in the manufacturing sector to some extent, indicates Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

In conversation with Shreya Nandi on the sidelines of the Business 20 (B20) India Inception summit in Gandhinagar, Goyal admits to difficult times ahead for exporters due to looming recession in the developed world. Read more...

Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12% to $16.43 bn

Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers.

The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Read more...

Taxing times: Businesses face tax heat over deductions claimed for cess

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked top income-tax officers to nudge entities that had claimed deduction on account of cess or surcharge over the past several years to voluntarily pay the differential tax to avoid penalties. Read more...

Latest SAT relief colocation matter to free up Rs 1,000 cr for NSE

The latest relief to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in colocation matter is likely to free up over Rs 1,000 crore -- money that the exchange has parked with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Read more...

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 08:32 IST

