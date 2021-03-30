Top headlines: Mistry reacts to SC ruling; Covid situation getting 'worse'

My conscience is clear, says Cyrus Mistry

Ousted Tata Sons Chairman on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court order in the fight against the conglomerate over his ouster, but asserted his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure. The apex court order on Friday had set aside Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate, while allowing appeals filed by the Tata Group. Read more

PM Modi slams Congress-DMK

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an 'outdated 2G missile' of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targeting Tamil Nadu women. Without naming Raja, Modi in his election rally here said Congress and DMK have launched their 'outdated 2G missile' and this missile has one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu. Read more

Shah campaigns in Nandigram

Exuding confidence that BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram by a record margin, Union Home Minister on Tuesday said defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, a co- contestant from the seat, was "absolutely necessary to bring about the much-desired change in Bengal. Shah, while talking to reporters at a party office in Nandigram, said the saffron camp's victory margin "should be so big that no politician will dare to fool the masses with false promises ever again". Read more

Covid-19 situation going from bad to worse: Health Ministry

The situation in the country is going from bad to worse and the whole country is potentially at risk, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul. "We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken," he said. Read more

shares close with over 44% premium

Shares of made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, and closed with a premium of over 44 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101. The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. Later, it closed at Rs 1,576.80, a gain of 43.21 per cent. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent. It finally closed higher by 44.59 per cent at Rs 1,592. Read more