Top headlines: Mistry reacts to SC ruling; Covid situation getting 'worse'

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: At the heart of BJP's manifesto is 'Sonar Bangla', says Amit Shah
Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: BJP aims for 'Andolan-Mukt' Assam, says Amit Shah
Assembly polls LIVE: Congress govts' policies damaged Assam, says PM Modi
'Validation of our values': Ratan Tata as SC upholds Cyrus Mistry's sacking
LIVE: India-Bangladesh borders to be sealed to curb infiltration, says Modi
-
My conscience is clear, says Cyrus Mistry
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court order in the fight against the conglomerate over his ouster, but asserted his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure. The apex court order on Friday had set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate, while allowing appeals filed by the Tata Group. Read more
PM Modi slams Congress-DMK
In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an 'outdated 2G missile' of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targeting Tamil Nadu women. Without naming Raja, Modi in his election rally here said Congress and DMK have launched their 'outdated 2G missile' and this missile has one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu. Read more
Shah campaigns in Nandigram
Exuding confidence that BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram by a record margin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, a co- contestant from the seat, was "absolutely necessary to bring about the much-desired change in Bengal. Shah, while talking to reporters at a party office in Nandigram, said the saffron camp's victory margin "should be so big that no politician will dare to fool the masses with false promises ever again". Read more
Covid-19 situation going from bad to worse: Health Ministry
The coronavirus situation in the country is going from bad to worse and the whole country is potentially at risk, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul. "We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken," he said. Read more
Nazara Technologies shares close with over 44% premium
Shares of Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, and closed with a premium of over 44 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101. The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. Later, it closed at Rs 1,576.80, a gain of 43.21 per cent. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent. It finally closed higher by 44.59 per cent at Rs 1,592. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU