Top headlines: PM meets economists, Maruti Suzuki under CCI radar, and more

PM Modi meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget at NITI Aayog



Ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, Prime Minister on Thursday met economists and sector experts at the NITI Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to 5 per cent this fiscal.



CCI looks into allegation against Maruti Suzuki over car insurance

India's antitrust regulator is looking into allegations that Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest car maker, pushes buyers to purchase insurance policies offered by the company, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

At 6.2%, India's CPI may have breached target in Dec: Poll



Rising vegetable prices probably pushed Indian retail to its highest in more than five years in December, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for a third straight month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

India needs 6.3% labour productivity growth to clock 8% GDP: India Ratings



India Ratings and Research on Thursday said that the country will have to increase its labour productivity growth to 6.3 per cent to attain 8 per cent economic growth.

India's palm oil import curbs could trigger Malaysia, Indonesia price war



India's restrictions on imports of refined palm oil will lead to a price war between the world's two biggest suppliers of the commodity, Indonesia and Malaysia, the Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia said on Thursday.



Difficult times in country: SC rejects urgent hearing on plea to uphold CAA



Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Thursday observed that the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence going on as the Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking to declare the Citizenship Amendment Act as constitutional.

Japan urges Ghosn to return as fugitive tycoon defends escape



Japan's justice minister on Thursday urged Carlos Ghosn to return and make his case in court, after the fugitive former auto tycoon gave an impassioned defence of his decision to jump bail and flee to Lebanon.

Death row convict in Dec 16 Delhi gangrape case moves curative plea in SC



In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

US, Iran step back from the brink; region still on edge



The US and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war on Wednesday as President Donald Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops.