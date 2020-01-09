Top headlines: PM meets economists, Maruti Suzuki under CCI radar, and more

-
PM Modi meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget at NITI Aayog
Ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met economists and sector experts at the NITI Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to 5 per cent this fiscal. Read More
CCI looks into allegation against Maruti Suzuki over car insurance
India's antitrust regulator is looking into allegations that Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest car maker, pushes buyers to purchase insurance policies offered by the company, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Read More
At 6.2%, India's CPI inflation may have breached RBI target in Dec: Poll
Rising vegetable prices probably pushed Indian retail inflation to its highest in more than five years in December, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for a third straight month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted. Read More
India needs 6.3% labour productivity growth to clock 8% GDP: India Ratings
India Ratings and Research on Thursday said that the country will have to increase its labour productivity growth to 6.3 per cent to attain 8 per cent economic growth. Read More
India's palm oil import curbs could trigger Malaysia, Indonesia price war
India's restrictions on imports of refined palm oil will lead to a price war between the world's two biggest suppliers of the commodity, Indonesia and Malaysia, the Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia said on Thursday. Read More
Difficult times in country: SC rejects urgent hearing on plea to uphold CAA
Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Thursday observed that the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence going on as the Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking to declare the Citizenship Amendment Act as constitutional. Read More
Japan urges Ghosn to return as fugitive tycoon defends escape
Japan's justice minister on Thursday urged Carlos Ghosn to return and make his case in court, after the fugitive former auto tycoon gave an impassioned defence of his decision to jump bail and flee to Lebanon. Read More
Death row convict in Dec 16 Delhi gangrape case moves curative plea in SC
In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Read More
US, Iran step back from the brink; region still on edge
The US and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war on Wednesday as President Donald Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops. Read More
