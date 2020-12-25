Top headlines: Modi offers farmers talks; 4 states to hold vaccine dry run

-
-
Modi says open to talks with farmers, attacks Opposition
Opposition parties are “pushing a political agenda” by spreading lies about laws that will benefit farmers, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as he offered talks "based on facts and logic". Read here
NDTV to appeal against Sebi fine
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 27 crore on New Delhi Television's (NDTV) promoters- Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and RRPR Holding. The penalty was imposed for violating various securities norms, including Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations. The regulator imposed the penalty against NDTV promoters for by concealing information from shareholders regarding certain loan agreements. Read here
Govt plans dry run for Covid vaccine next week
The central government on Friday said that it has planned a dry run for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab next week as a step to prep up before the actual thing takes off. Read here
Manufacturing firms log 'softer contraction' in sales
Demand conditions in the manufacturing sector returned to the recovery mode with a softer contraction of 4.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) in the second quarter of this fiscal in terms of nominal sales after shrinking 41.1 per cent in the previous quarter that was hit by countrywide lockdowns due to COVID-19, according to RBI data. The recovery was led by iron and steel, food products, cement, automobile and pharmaceuticals companies, showed the data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the second quarter of 2020-21. Read here
Reliance to buy out IMG Worldwide
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from their sports management joint venture for Rs 52.08 crore. The nation's biggest company by market value, in a stock exchange filing, said it will buy IMG Worldwide's 50 per cent stake in IMG-Reliance Ltd (IMG-R) for no more than Rs 52.08 crore in cash. Read here
