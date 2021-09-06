Top headlines: Mukesh Ambani enters $100-bn club, 'made in India' iPhones

enters $100-bn club; analysts see further rise in RIL's m-cap

India's richest promoter and billionaire continues to see steady rise in net worth, thanks to a rally in the share price of Reliance Industries (RIL). Ambani entered the $100-billion club as the value of his family stake in RIL surpassed the $100-billion mark. Read more...

'Made in India' iPhones make Apple's 70% domestic market sales

In a major push towards ‘Make in India’, Apple Inc is manufacturing 70 per cent of the mobile phones, in value terms, that it sells in the domestic market, in India, according to sources aware of the development. Read more...

Indians embrace digital: Over 300 mn smartphone users use digital payments

The Pulse Report, released last week by PhonePe, a leading Indian fintech platform with over 300 million registered users, is a study on the evolution of in India over the past five years. The following insights about how digital payment adoption across India has evolved since 2016, are taken from the report. Read more...

Top five digital brokers corner over half of industry's active client base

The top five digital-only brokers have cornered more than half of the industry’s active client base, signifying a seismic shift in the pecking order among domestic brokerages. Zerodha, Upstox, Angel One (formerly Angel Broking), 5paisa, and Groww had cornered a market share of over 53 per cent until the end of July, with a cumulative tally of 12.6 million active clients. Read more...

As Covid cases recede, firms offer return gifts to get staff back to office

As Covid-19 cases recede, India Inc is once again tweaking work rules. Big tech companies such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys have either begun or are in the process of calling employees back to office in a staggered manner. Read more...