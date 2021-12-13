Top headlines: Experts see rupee holding strong, Realme overtakes Samsung

-
-
The rupee is likely to benefit from Reserve Bank of India's measures to check volatility arising out of US Fed's tapering, 12 experts said in a poll. More on that in our selection of top headlines this morning.
No runaway decline in rupee's value, may recover by March: Experts
The rupee will remain under pressure for now but currency market experts and economists do not expect a runaway depreciation.
Pressure on the rupee may ease a bit by March, as the markets get used to tapering by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dips into its massive reserves to iron out any volatility. This may even end up benefitting the rupee, according to a Business Standard poll of 12 experts. Read more
MFIs want Rs 3 lakh as loan cut-off to widen scope of eligible borrowers
Micro-finance institutions (MFIs) want the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike the qualifying threshold of inflation-adjusted household income for taking loans to Rs 3 lakh a year to widen the scope of eligible borrowers.
If the RBI agrees to this suggestion, 50 million MFI customers will join the current net of 60 million and an outstanding portfolio of Rs 2.45 trillion. Read more
Vaccine booster shots: Experts studying benefits before India forges ahead
Around this time last year, India was still working out the modalities of how to roll out its Covid vaccination drive even as some countries forged ahead to urgently inoculate their vulnerable population. Just about a month later, on January 16, the country launched what would be the world’s largest vaccination programme. And now, with more than half its adult population fully vaccinated in less than a year, the conversation has moved to booster shots, with the question being: Should a booster shot (that’s the third dose of the vaccine) be given at this point in time? Read more
Realme overtakes Samsung, grabs second spot in smartphone market
Mobile device maker Realme has overtaken South Korean giant Samsung to grab the second spot in the branded smartphone market, with 18 per cent volume share in October this year, revealed Counterpoint Research.
Its rival Samsung ended October with 16 per cent share. Xiaomi (including its brand POCO) was at 20 per cent; Vivo at 13 per cent. Read more
GST Council likely to meet early Jan, may discuss rate rationalisation
The Centre is looking to convene a meeting of the all-powerful Goods and Service Tax Council in early January. The meeting is likely to focus on rectifying the inverted duty structure for a few more items and will also serve as a platform for pre-Budget discussions between Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state finance ministers, Business Standard has learnt. Read more
