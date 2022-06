Top headlines: Parameswaran is new NITI CEO, Toyota to deepen ties in India

Japanese auto majors and on Friday said they will deepen their collaboration in the fields of development and production in . Under the initiative, the two companies will start production of a new SUV developed by at Kirloskar Motor (TKM) from August this year, they said in a joint statement. Suzuki's Indian arm, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and models, respectively, it added. Read more

In the din over the armed forces’ Agnipath recruitment scheme, it is worth stepping back to study a fairly similar pattern that the (IR) has followed for its apprentice programme. The problems are similar — trained apprentices demand a full-time job, but IR is willing to offer, at the most, concessions in the admission test. As the job market shrinks, the level of stridency is rising here, too. These controversies also go some way towards explaining why the private sector has been reluctant to jump on the apprenticeship bandwagon, despite successive governments asking it to do so. Read more

India's central bank is on course to bring down prices but the retail rate is likely to remain above the top end of its mandated target band until December, Governor said in an article in the Times of on Friday. "We are well on track to bring down inflation and inflation expectations. Until December, CPI is expected to remain higher than the upper tolerance level. Thereafter, it is expected to go below 6% as per our current projections," Das said. Read more

