Top headlines: PBOC sells stake in HDFC, Vikas Dubey killed & more

People's Bank of China (PBOC) has trimmed stake in following a furore in April when it emerged that China's central bank had upped its holdings in India’s largest mortgage company, taking advantage of the market meltdown. It is difficult to ascertain whether the Chinese authority has sold its entire stake or just trimmed it below 1 per cent. Stock exchange shareholding disclosure captures names of public shareholders who own more than 1 per cent stake. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 750-Megawatt (Mw) ultra mega solar power park in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, which is touted as Asia’s largest solar power project. The facility was commissioned in January 2020 and will supply power to Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Read more

Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen in a shootout last week, was shot dead Friday morning when he tried to break free while being taken in a convoy to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, where he was arrested on Thursday.

Visuals after the incident showed Dubey being taken away on a stretcher to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in Kanpur. Read more.

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing its tally to 7,93,802, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,51, while there are 2,76,685 active cases of infection presently in the country. Read more.

Reliance will load its first cargo of Venezuelan crude in three months this week in exchange for diesel under a swap deal the parties say is permitted under the US sanctions regime on the Latin American country, according to a Reliance source and a shipping document from state oil firm PDVSA. An oil tanker named Commodore would load the cargo of crude in Venezuela and ship it to India. Read more.

A group of 30 US Senators and 136 Congressmen - all from the Democratic Party - has urged the President Donald Trump-led administration to reverse its order that bars international students from staying in the country. In its July 6 order, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement declared that non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online or taking only online courses will not be permitted to take a full course load and remain in the United States. Read more.