Top Headlines: Race for IPL media rights; Mumbai covid surge & more

Global tech majors Amazon, Alphabet and Apple Inc on Friday dropped out of the race to bid for Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights. Meanwhile, the central government issued new guidelines that make it mandatory for celebrity endorsers to disclose their material interest in the product they are endorsing. Read more on these in our headlines.
No Bezos-Ambani face-off as Big Tech quits race for IPL broadcast rights
Global tech majors Amazon, Alphabet and Apple Inc on Friday dropped out of the race to bid for Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, leaving the space to traditional broadcasters. With this, the auction starting Sunday is expected to see Disney-Star combine and Reliance Industries-led Viacom 18 at the centrestage of a keenly-watched sporting rights battle. Read more
Celebrities must disclose interest in products they endorse: Govt
The central government on Friday notified new guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act in a bid to curb misleading advertisements. These guidelines make it mandatory for celebrity endorsers to disclose their material interest in the product they are endorsing, prohibit surrogate advertisements, and also lay down rules that should govern ads that involve children or child products. Read more
What we're building in India is for next 100 years: Amazon's Manish Tiwary
In an office at World Trade Center (WTC), in the northwest neighbourhood of Bengaluru, Manish Tiwary is busy sipping black coffee and making strategies for Amazon to change the way India buys and sells. He was recently elevated as country manager to handle consumer business in India and oversee day-to-day operations at the e-commerce giant. Read more
Overture from foreign varsities in response to education policy push
Foreign universities in Australia and the United Kingdom are beginning to respond to India’s push for internationalisation under the National Education Policy (NEP) by exploring new opportunities here. One of the largest delegations of higher education leaders from the UK is on a visit to India. Similarly, the University of Queensland (UQ) is planning a Senior Executive Mission to New Delhi in August. Read more
Mumbai amps up hospital capacity and stocks medicines as Covid cases rise
As the city witnesses yet another surge of Covid-19 cases, authorities have begun adding bed capacity as occupancy has crossed 1 per cent. As of June 10, 369 of the 24,943 beds in Mumbai were occupied (see chart 1). This means nearly 15 out of every 1,000 beds are accounted for by Covid-19 patients. Read more
