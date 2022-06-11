Top Headlines: Race for IPL media rights; Mumbai covid surge & more

Global tech majors Amazon, Alphabet and Apple Inc on Friday dropped out of the race to bid for (IPL) media rights. Meanwhile, the central government issued new guidelines that make it mandatory for celebrity endorsers to disclose their material interest in the product they are endorsing. Read more on these in our headlines.

No Bezos-Ambani face-off as Big Tech quits race for IPL broadcast rights

Global tech majors Amazon, Alphabet and Apple Inc on Friday dropped out of the race to bid for (IPL) media rights, leaving the space to traditional broadcasters. With this, the auction starting Sunday is expected to see Disney-Star combine and Reliance Industries-led Viacom 18 at the centrestage of a keenly-watched sporting rights battle. Read more



Celebrities must disclose interest in products they endorse: Govt

The central government on Friday notified new guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act in a bid to curb misleading advertisements. These guidelines make it mandatory for celebrity endorsers to disclose their material interest in the product they are endorsing, prohibit surrogate advertisements, and also lay down rules that should govern ads that involve children or child products. Read more

What we're building in India is for next 100 years: Amazon's Manish Tiwary

In an office at World Trade Center (WTC), in the northwest neighbourhood of Bengaluru, Manish Tiwary is busy sipping black coffee and making strategies for to change the way India buys and sells. He was recently elevated as country manager to handle consumer business in India and oversee day-to-day operations at the e-commerce giant. Read more

Overture from foreign varsities in response to push

Foreign universities in Australia and the United Kingdom are beginning to respond to India’s push for internationalisation under the (NEP) by exploring new opportunities here. One of the largest delegations of higher education leaders from the UK is on a visit to India. Similarly, the University of Queensland (UQ) is planning a Senior Executive Mission to New Delhi in August. Read more

amps up hospital capacity and stocks medicines as Covid cases rise

As the city witnesses yet another surge of Covid-19 cases, authorities have begun adding bed capacity as occupancy has crossed 1 per cent. As of June 10, 369 of the 24,943 beds in were occupied (see chart 1). This means nearly 15 out of every 1,000 beds are accounted for by Covid-19 patients. Read more