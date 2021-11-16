Top Headlines: Railway fares to reduce by 15%, RBI unions to step up stir

-
There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: No nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. More on this story in our top headlines this morning.
Centre's tax devolution to states doubled to Rs 95K cr in November: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Centre would release double the monthly amount of tax devolution -- a total of Rs 95,082 crore - in November to enable the states to step up their capex and spur economic growth close to double digits this fiscal year. Read more.
Passenger fares across the Indian Railways likely to reduce by around 15%
Passenger fares across the Indian Railways are expected to reduce by around 15 per cent with the normalisation of services, according to officials in the know. Read more.
RBI unions to step up stir with mass casual leave on Nov 30 over wage deal
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unions have decided to intensify their stir demanding revision of wages, pending since November 2017, and have called for mass casual leave of employees at the central bank on November 30. Read more
India resumes quarantine-free entry of foreign travellers from 99 countries
India on Monday resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travellers from 99 countries, which have agreed to a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it, almost 20 months after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19. Read more.
India set to re-emerge as among fastest-growing economies, says RBI
The aggregate demand in the economy is improving and overall monetary and credit conditions are conducive for a durable economic recovery to take root, while the quality of the government expenditure has seen an improvement in the second half, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 'state of the economy' report released on Monday. Read more.
