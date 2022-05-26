Top headlines: RBI's move on 5 NBFCs, bank privatisation, and more

Top executives earned more than 184x their employees in FY21

Managing directors, chief executive officers (CEOs), and other top earners in India's largest companies saw a faster rise in compensation after the Covid pandemic, even as the median employee salary declined.



RBI cancels registration of five due to irregular lending practices

The (RBI) has cancelled the certificate of registration (CoR) of five non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices, including charging excessive interest rates and harassment of customers for loan recovery.



Nations send in requests to India seeking supplies after wheat export ban

India has received special requests from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Oman and Yemen for wheat after the government banned exports on May 13.



How policy uncertainty, other factors made Ford pull the plug on its EV PLI

Earlier this month, Ford India announced that it had dropped its plans to make (EVs) in India, which it intended to export, under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI). Ford was among 20 companies that had signed a Champion OEM Incentive Scheme under the PLI project with the government in February this year.



Govt committed to privatisation of two public sector banks: Report

The government is on course with the privatisation of two (PSBs) and will take appropriate steps in the coming months, sources said. In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.