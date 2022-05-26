Top headlines: RBI's move on 5 NBFCs, bank privatisation, and more

-
ALSO READ
As air traffic increases, airlines start restoring pilots' salaries
From double-digit hikes to promotions, India's IT talent takes the cake
RBI cancels registration of five NBFCs due to irregular lending practices
RBI cancels registration of five NBFCs due to irregular lending practices
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
-
Top executives earned more than 184x their employees in FY21
Managing directors, chief executive officers (CEOs), and other top earners in India’s largest companies saw a faster rise in compensation after the Covid pandemic, even as the median employee salary declined. Read More
RBI cancels registration of five NBFCs due to irregular lending practices
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the certificate of registration (CoR) of five non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to irregular lending practices, including charging excessive interest rates and harassment of customers for loan recovery. Read More
Nations send in requests to India seeking supplies after wheat export ban
India has received special requests from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Oman and Yemen for wheat after the government banned exports on May 13. Read More
How policy uncertainty, other factors made Ford pull the plug on its EV PLI
Earlier this month, Ford India announced that it had dropped its plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) in India, which it intended to export, under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI). Ford was among 20 companies that had signed a Champion OEM Incentive Scheme under the PLI project with the government in February this year. Read More
Govt committed to privatisation of two public sector banks: Report
The government is on course with the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and will take appropriate steps in the coming months, sources said. In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU