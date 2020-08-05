Top Headlines: RIL-Future Retail deal, Vivo retires hurt from IPL, and more

India needs to rethink economy in post-Covid world: N Chandrasekaran

"Jugaad, tweaks and tricks" will not fully solve the present day problems and India needs to "rethink and redesign the whole economy" in the post-Covid-19 world, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday. Read More

Car sales far from normal monthly numbers: Maruti chairman R C Bhargava

Even as Maruti Suzuki hit 100,000 car sales in July, it’s nowhere near the normal monthly numbers, Chairman R C Bhargava has said in a cautionary note. The auto major is currently producing vehicles at 60 per cent of its installed capacity in the Gurugram and Manesar plants, Bhargava pointed out during an interview. Read More

Vivo retires hurt from IPL; BCCI looks for replacement

Images of raging protests against Chinese goods appear to have pushed the country’s third-largest smartphone player, Vivo, to temporarily step back from its title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read More

RIL close to acquiring Future Retail

India’s biggest firm, Reliance Industries (RIL), is giving final touches to the acquisition of Future Retail (FRL). This will also involve Future Group’s grocery and logistics arms. Read More

Race for WTO chief heats up

India has spelt out terms for backing the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the race to helm the UN body heating up. Read More

Shift in sales towards cars priced below Rs 5 lakh: Maruti's R C Bhargava

With sales of Maruti Suzuki reaching 100,000 in July this year, there are hopes that passenger cars are getting back on track earlier than many analysts had projected. But Chairman R C Bhargava, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, puts these numbers in perspective and says they are nowhere near normal sales and demand cannot be predicted for the coming months. Read More

Microsoft may buy TikTok's India business if ban revoked: Experts

Microsoft, which is in talks with Beijing-based tech firm ByteDance to buy TikTok’s businesses in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has likely omitted the short-video app’s operations in India from the deal. This is despite the fact that India is the biggest market for TikTok. Read More

Lack of uniformity in clearance of proposals hurting shale explorers

Lack of clarity on shale gas, despite the Cabinet clearing the uniform licensing policy for oil and gas exploration, seems to be hurting investors in the country. Read More

Trump's real goal is to kill off TikTok, says ByteDance CEO

A US investigation into ByteDance’s TikTok is really intended to smother a Chinese-owned app that’s become a sensation with Americans, founder Zhang Yiming told employees in China on Tuesday. Read More