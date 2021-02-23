Top headlines: RIL to spin off O2C biz; Airtel, Qualcomm tie up in 5G boost

RIL to hive off O2C business



Mukesh Ambani-controlled Limited (RIL), which has proposed hiving off its oil to chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary, on Tuesday said it had received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges to create this subsidiary.

Former TRAI chief passes away

Former chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) passed away Tuesday morning in New Delhi owing to a prolonged illness. Khullar, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as TRAI chief in May 2012. He served at TRAI for three years. Before being appointed as TRAI chief, he was a secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

Amazon partners with Mahindra Electric to include EVs in delivery fleet

E-commerce giant Amazon India has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add more electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery fleet in the country. In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles would include 10,000 EVs by 2025 – these would be over and above the global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030 under the company's Climate Pledge. The partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals.

Bezos regains title of world's wealthiest person as Musk loses $15 bn

Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person after Tesla Inc. shares slid 8.6% on Monday, wiping $15.2 billion from his net worth. Tesla's biggest decline since September was fueled in part by Musk's comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether "do seem high."

partners with to drive services in India

Telecom operator on Tuesday announced that it had collaborated with for accelerating in India. Through Airtel's network vendors and device partners, the company would utilise the RAN Platforms to roll out virtualised and Open RAN-based 5G networks, said the company in a statement.