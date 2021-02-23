Top headlines: RIL to spin off O2C biz; Airtel, Qualcomm tie up in 5G boost

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries gains 2% on plans to hive off O2C business
Top headlines: Centrum-BharatPe in race for PMC bank; Jio preps 5G infra
Airtel is now 5G ready, waiting for adequate spectrum to rollout services
Top headlines: Sebi eases listing rules for large IPOs, Bitcoin hits record
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
-
RIL to hive off O2C business
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which has proposed hiving off its oil to chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary, on Tuesday said it had received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges to create this subsidiary. Read here
Former TRAI chief Rahul Khullar passes away
Former chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Rahul Khullar passed away Tuesday morning in New Delhi owing to a prolonged illness. Khullar, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as TRAI chief in May 2012. He served at TRAI for three years. Before being appointed as TRAI chief, he was a secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade. Read here
Amazon partners with Mahindra Electric to include EVs in delivery fleet
E-commerce giant Amazon India has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add more electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery fleet in the country. In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles would include 10,000 EVs by 2025 – these would be over and above the global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030 under the company’s Climate Pledge. The partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Read here
Bezos regains title of world's wealthiest person as Musk loses $15 bn
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla Inc. shares slid 8.6% on Monday, wiping $15.2 billion from his net worth. Tesla’s biggest decline since September was fueled in part by Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.” Read here
Bharti Airtel partners with Qualcomm to drive 5G services in India
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it had collaborated with Qualcomm for accelerating 5G in India. Through Airtel’s network vendors and device partners, the company would utilise the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms to roll out virtualised and Open RAN-based 5G networks, said the company in a statement. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU