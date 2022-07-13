Top Headlines: Rupee settlement plan, eating out to get pricier, and more

-
ALSO READ
From Maruti Brezza to Kia Sonet: Five CNG SUVs set to hit Indian roads soon
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Rupee falls to a fresh low, just 40 paise away from 80 per dollar
-
The steep rise in food prices has left a bad taste in the mouth of restaurant owners. To deal with the high cost of inputs, many have already increased the prices on their menus. Meanwhile, the share of developed market currencies in India’s trade has only been going up in recent decades. The share is up around 30 percentage points since the early 1990s. Read more on these in our top headlines
Asian countries in talks for settling trade in domestic currencies
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest move allowing international trade settlement in rupees comes at a time when several Asian economies such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and India are in talks with each other to settle trade in their domestic currencies. Read more
Eating out? Be ready to pay more as food prices hike, service charge banned
The steep rise in food prices has left a bad taste in the mouth of restaurant owners. To deal with the high cost of inputs, many have already increased the prices on their menus, while others are planning to do the same in the coming weeks, forcing customers to fork out much more when they dine out. Read more
Share of dollar, euro in Indian trade payments up 30% since 1990s: IMF data
The share of developed market currencies in India’s trade has only been going up in recent decades. The share is up around 30 percentage points since the early 1990s, shows an analysis of data from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund. Read more
BYD Auto goes past Tesla globally, but has low-key India presence
Chinese company BYD Auto, backed by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, has blazed a trail by dethroning Tesla to become the largest electric vehicle maker in the globe in the first half of 2022 but its operations in India have always been rather low key. Read more
India may face tech, logistical snags as it tries to explore CNG imports
India’s ambitious plans to explore imports of natural gas, a key driver for a $10-trillion economy, in compressed form (CNG) instead of in liquefied molecules (LNG), may falter in the face of technological and logistics hurdles. A new draft policy encouraging CNG imports on the basis of cost savings will also confuse investors in India’s crowded, but slowing LNG business. Read more
E-commerce giants offer tech-friendly policies to woo offline sellers
Geetank Bajaj and his father run a family business in Delhi called MGM Garments, which deals in women's clothing. When coronavirus broke out in 2020, their business got impacted due to the lockdown-related curbs. It was then that Bajaj took his offline business online for the first time with the help of e-commerce firm Flipkart. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU