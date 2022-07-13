Top Headlines: Rupee settlement plan, eating out to get pricier, and more

The steep rise in food prices has left a bad taste in the mouth of restaurant owners. To deal with the high cost of inputs, many have already increased the prices on their menus. Meanwhile, the share of developed market currencies in India’s trade has only been going up in recent decades. The share is up around 30 percentage points since the early 1990s. Read more on these in our top headlines

Asian countries in talks for settling trade in domestic currencies

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest move allowing international trade settlement in rupees comes at a time when several Asian economies such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and India are in talks with each other to settle trade in their domestic currencies. Read more

Eating out? Be ready to pay more as food prices hike, service charge banned

The steep rise in food prices has left a bad taste in the mouth of restaurant owners. To deal with the high cost of inputs, many have already increased the prices on their menus, while others are planning to do the same in the coming weeks, forcing customers to fork out much more when they dine out. Read more



Share of dollar, in Indian trade payments up 30% since 1990s: IMF data

The share of developed market currencies in India’s trade has only been going up in recent decades. The share is up around 30 percentage points since the early 1990s, shows an analysis of data from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund. Read more

BYD Auto goes past globally, but has low-key India presence

Chinese company BYD Auto, backed by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, has blazed a trail by dethroning to become the largest electric vehicle maker in the globe in the first half of 2022 but its operations in India have always been rather low key. Read more

India may face tech, logistical snags as it tries to explore imports

India’s ambitious plans to explore imports of natural gas, a key driver for a $10-trillion economy, in compressed form (CNG) instead of in liquefied molecules (LNG), may falter in the face of technological and logistics hurdles. A new draft policy encouraging imports on the basis of cost savings will also confuse investors in India’s crowded, but slowing LNG business. Read more

E-commerce giants offer tech-friendly policies to woo offline sellers

Geetank Bajaj and his father run a family business in Delhi called MGM Garments, which deals in women's clothing. When coronavirus broke out in 2020, their business got impacted due to the lockdown-related curbs. It was then that Bajaj took his offline business online for the first time with the help of e-commerce firm Flipkart. Read more