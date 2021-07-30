Top headlines: Sun Pharma posts profit in Q1; Bandhan Bank Q1 net falls 32%

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank gains 4% as loan growth jumps 21% YoY in March quarter
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Bandhan Bank up 7% as Assam govt inks pact with MFIs for stressed borrowers
Sun Pharma Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 894 cr; declares dividend of Rs 2
Sun Pharma Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 894 cr on better operational show
-
Bandhan Bank Q1 net profit falls 32% to Rs 373 cr, asset quality weakens
Bandhan Bank on Friday reported 32 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 373.10 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as provisions for bad loans spiked.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 549.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Read more
Vedanta starts winding-off operations at oxygen plant in Tuticorin
Vedanta Ltd on Friday said its oxygen plant at its copper smelting unit, Sterlite Copper, in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi will start winding-off of operations.
According to Vedanta, the start of winding-off operations on Friday is done to allow enough time for the defrosting process before the date indicated by the Supreme Court. Read more
European economy grows 2% in second quarter, ending double-dip recession
Europe emerged from a double-dip recession in the second quarter with stronger than expected growth of 2% over the quarter before, according to official figures released Friday, as hard-hit southern European economies Spain, Italy and Portugal delivered surprisingly strong results.
But the economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency still lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the US and China, with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn. Read more
Sun Pharma posts consolidated net profit of Rs 1,444 crore in Q1
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore for the June 2021 quarter, mainly on account of robust sales across markets.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU